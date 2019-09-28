Fashion Bomb Exclusive Editorial: My Wife and Kids Star Parker McKenna Posey Is All Grown Up–With a Style to Match, Editorial by E Burns

*To place your collection in our October editorial, email editorial@FashionBombDaily.com.*

Though many grew up knowing actress Parker McKenna Posey as the lovable Kady Kyle on My Wife and Kids, the Los Angeles native is all grown up now! With a role on BET’s Games People Play, a swimsuit line called HoneyDip, and a massive social media following, the pretty young thing is definitely one to watch.

She says, “My wife & kids [was of course a career highlight]!!! I don’t think I truly understood how dope the show was considering I was just a child. But looking back at all the people I got to work with & sharing a screen with legends will always be highlight for me. Being able to start my own business as a young black woman in the world we live in is also really special for me. I put my mind to something & I made it happen.”

And that she did. McKenna Posey’s HoneyDip line, she offers, “Honeydip was something I wanted to create for women to feel confident & sexy! At any shape, size or color. I think it’s important for women to feel confident in their own skin. Although I think confidence comes from within. There’s no better way to show that off than in a bikini! A confident woman is a woman to be reckoned with. “

Over the course of her career journey and a few well publicized romantic relationships, she has learned, “Life is literally what YOU make it. It took me a while to truly comprehend that saying and now it’s stuck with me. In love… don’t be so quick to give your heart away. Not everyone deserves it. Still working on that till this day.. I tend to wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m a Leo and we love loud! But it’s okay to fall in love with yourself, your craft, and your life before you give your all to someone. Give your all to YOU!”

What’s next for Ms. McKenna Posey? “I’m hoping to produce two films I’ve been writing & working on. I’m claiming Games People Play returning in 2020. I’m not finished with the fashion industry just yet! I still have some things in store for all the honeydips. I’m finding ways to give back to the community. I am working on starting my own foundation for homeless/battered women and kids. And of course, [I am] working daily on being my best self and finding new ways to inspire others.”

Talent: Actress ParkerMckenna @parkermckennaaa

Stylist/ Creative Director: @eburnsprepjerks

Photographer: @olabakaree

Hair: @tijera_jay

Mua: @_kamthebeautiful