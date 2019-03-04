Fashion Bomb Daily: What to Wear Now, in Mint Condition

Happy Monday Fashion Bombers! Today’s what to wear feature is inspired by the start of spring in the air! We are ready for warmer weather! What better way to get a head start by incorporating transitional colors into our wardrobe. Mint hue pieces are strong statements again this season. The trend started years ago, and is a favorite color on the runway & for any occasion and time of the year. Check the out the look on our darling diva Zendaya always dressed to impress.

This color compliments all sizes and most skin tones. Ladies, you can get the color in your favorite nail polish at the nail salon too. @opi makes this color pop in their infamous shade called “That’s Hula-rious.”

Jackets, pants, shirts, underwear, shoes, you name it, this color will definitely be back on the shelves for spring and summer. To update your look for less, try adding a shirt for the guys or ladies a cute mini dress or sweater even a pea coat for cooler weather gives you effortless style.

The use of patterns, textures and color adds life to your attire and following color trends helps reinvents your style with ease. For more tips follow and shop @fashionbombdaily.com