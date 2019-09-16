Fashion Bomb Daily Exclusive Editorial: Men’s Trends “INTO THE COOL” Styled by Avon Dorsey

Despite the warm weather, there’s no denying that Fall is on the way. Hot days have led into cool nights, and before you know it, we’ll be breaking out the chunky knits, jackets, and anoraks.

Of course we have all of our digs from seasons past, but Fall 2019 runway trends for men call for sleek suiting, animal prints, tie dye, and loads of layers.

Resident stylist Avon Dorsey has compiled the looks below, strictly for the fellas.

3.1 Phillip Lim “Lightweight Mac” overcoat, “Double Layer Removable Vest” jacket, and “Argyle Patchwork” shirt. Movado watch.

About the shoot, Avon says, “Having the opportunity to collaborate and style a high-end fashion editorial with Fashion Bomb Daily & Fashion Bomb Men, is definitely a dream come true! FBD is a legendary go-to staple for all things beauty & fashion, and it’s an iconic cultural institution that I’ve literally witnessed its founder Claire Sulmers build from the ground up. “



Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Romeo Hunte “Reversible Varick” poncho. Karl Lagerfeld Paris “Hidden Hood Zip” jacket. Psycho Bunny polo shirt. Ben Sherman “Tonic Camden” trousers. Karl Lagerfeld Paris “Hiker” boots. Chanel “No. 5 Paris” baseball cap. LuvMyJewelry “Fossil Agate Stone” ring, and “Born Drifter Band” ring.

He continues, “This new men’s feature that Claire blessed me with the chance to create is a dedication to dark-skin Black men, who often times get overlooked by the industry. I wanted to take all the Fall/Winter ‘19 men’s runway trends and place them on a beautiful, male model so that the translation ‘from picture to reality’ could be more clear. When people see themselves in fashion, they’re more apt to participate and ultimately make a purchase, and that’s what we’ve done with this editorial- making the runway trends accessible via the FBD shop site. “

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dorsey concludes, “Nothing is dulled down here, everything is vivid —from the vibrant images shot by Kelvin Williams, to the clean presentation of the clothing— just like the start of a new season! “

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Private Policy “Pattern” print jacket, and “Snakeskin” corduroy pants. David Hart “Turtleneck” sweater. Garrett Leight California Optical “Winward Clip” sunglasses. Movado watch. LuvMyJewelry “Wood Jasper Stone” ring.

Now, to the ensembles. Yes, men can wear animal print! Don’t be afraid to be daring, mixing cheetah with snake, leopard with python, or any combination thereof. Add a pop of color to take your look over the top.

David Hart suit. Versace “Medusa Head Aviator” sunglasses. Ettika “Velvet” bag. Movado watch. LuvMyJewelry “Chatoyant Tiger Eye Stone” ring.

Fall 2019 is all about standing out from the crowd, and you can never go wrong with a bold suit. Match autumn leaves with this orange tone.

Who said no white after Labor Day? Buck tradition in a suit by Perry Ellis, and add some dazzle with sparkly boots and a bright cobalt overcoat.

Fall is about layers, bright colors, and patterns. Which look suits your swagger?

To have your brand featured in our Women’s Fall Trends editorial, email Editorial@FashionBombDaily.com.

Credits:

Photographer- Kelvin Williams (@kelvinihp). Creative Director & Stylist- Avon Dorsey

(@mrdoorsee). Digital Tech- Tim Zwicky (@timothyzwicky). Photo Assistant- Fabrizio Guillén

(@fabogc_).

Hair- Shoichi Ishida (@sho0201nyc). Makeup & Manicurist- Miho Ishida (@miho.makeup).

Fashion Assistants- Najaah Cooper (@luvnaj) + Jennet Jusu (@thejusuquench). Model- Cherby

Laguerre (@sh_eh_bee). Shoot Location- Go Studios (@go.studios).