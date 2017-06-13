Fashion Bomb Daily Event Alerts: Cocktails with Claire and Ty Hunter Houston on June 18th and CWC Dallas on June 24th!

Happy Tuesday, Bombers and Bombshells!

I am currently in Haiti (details to come), but will be returning Stateside just in time for Cocktails with Claire and Ty Hunter Houston on June 18th and Cocktails with Claire Dallas on June 24th.

Our Houston event is taking place at Haiku Home located at 1224 N. Post Oak Road #120 in Houston, Texas.



We will have a Breaking in Beauty and Fashion Discussion featuring Ty, myself, Rachel Roff of Urban Skin RX, and De’Shaun Chancy of Dare to Have Hair, moderated by Houston blogger extraordinaire, Chimee Ahaiwe. We’ll have drinks by Justini Cocktails, eats, and shopping featuring vendors Dear Designer, Hair of Nature, Glamology, Chi Chi L’amour, Mod Chic Couture, Lamik Beauty, Save the Edges, and Gilt Trip Jewelry.

We’ll having a VIP Brunch before our Houston event at Sorrento (415 Westheimer Road). VIP guests will receive a swag filled gift bag, a Fashion Bomb Daily tote, FBD Cocktail Glass, and the chance to have an intimate meal with Ty and Yours Truly.



Get your tickets at CWCTYHou.eventbrite.com!

The following week, I’ll be back in Texas, this time in Dallas for Cocktails with Claire Dallas on June 24th! Kenya Mills of K Mills collection has devised a stunning white affair and a panel full of Dallas’s finest.



Get your tickets at CocktailswithClaireDallas.Eventbrite.com.

The day prior, I will be having a shoe shopping party at the Christian Louboutin store in Dallas at 27 Highland Park Village.



10% of the proceeds will go to Claire Cares, my new charitable organization that seeks to give underrepresented designers the tools they need to survive and thrive in the industry! At any rate RSVP to Dallas.TX@US.ChristianLouboutin.com.

I hope to see you Texas Bombshells soon!

Smootches!