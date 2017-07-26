Fashion Bomb Daily EIC Claire Sulmers Inspires Queen Latifah’s Character ‘Sasha’ in Girl’s Trip Movie

So, have you seen Girls Trip? The fun movie follows four friends played by Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish, who reunite for a weekend of fun during Essence Music Fest.



Queen Latifah’s character, Sasha, is a gossip blogger, looking for her next big scoop so that she can please her advertisers. Costume designers Danielle Hollowell and Provi Fulp looked to ME to inspire the Queen’s style!



They told the Hollywood Reporter, “We looked at Claire Sulmers from Fashion Bomb Daily. We wanted Sasha to be fashion forward, which a lot of times, for plus-size women, it’s hard to pull off. Every trend is not for every body type, but it can be if it’s done correctly, and Danielle really wanted to capture Sasha in that light and make sure she mirrored Claire, who’s a very curvy girl. Claire always celebrates that she can wear a lot of the trends, so that was our muse.”



First of all, OMGoodness. 2nd of all, OMG.



Do y’all know I literally write as if noone is watching? Yes, I see the numbers, but they don’t translate in my head. I always assume noone is reading out there, and definitely, noone is checking for my style!



Yes, I run a fashion blog, but I consider myself more of a writer than a style maven. I do get lots of love on the style tip, I’ve just never been told that I inspire a whole character’s style! How cool!



At any rate, as I transition over to Hollywood, I am getting the typical pressure to lose weight. I am working out and getting healthy, yes, but there’s something to be said for both inspiring fictional characters and real women to embrace their curvy shape and wear trends with confidence!

Slay on, Queen!

Wha do you think?

Love & Light,



*See the trailer here:



Claire Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.