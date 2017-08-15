Fashion Bomb Daily: Christiana from Pasadena

Today’s Bombshell has an eclectic appeal. Behold, Christiana from Pasadena, Maryland.

She writes, “I have somewhat of an urban boho style–very free with a variety of textures, colors, and patterns.”

“I like to mix high & low, so vintage and thrift shops along with some well curated indie designer boutiques and sample sales.”

“I love old movies & music–so a lot of inspiration comes from a mix of that and also just seeing very interesting people on the streets of NYC.”

View more pics below:

Yassss! Mixing vintage with modern pieces looks great on you! Work it!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @bum_cake and website bum-cake.com.

What do you think?

What do you think of Christiana from Pasadena, Maryland? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.