Fashion Bomb Daily: Christiana from Pasadena

Today’s Bombshell has an eclectic appeal. Behold, Christiana from Pasadena, Maryland.
She writes, “I have somewhat of an urban boho style–very free with a variety of textures, colors, and patterns.”
“I like to mix high & low, so vintage and thrift shops along with some well curated indie designer boutiques and sample sales.”
“I love old movies & music–so a lot of inspiration comes from a mix of that and also just seeing very interesting people on the streets of NYC.”
View more pics below:
Yassss! Mixing vintage with modern pieces looks great on you! Work it!
To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @bum_cake and website bum-cake.com.
What do you think?
