Fashion Bomb Couple: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Rock Philipp Plein Threads at the amfAR Cannes Gala

It’s no secret that Teyana & Iman are easily one of social media’s favorite couple, and we can see why. They’re hot! You know what they say— a couple that slays together, stays together! The stunning duo graced the amfAR Cannes gala red carpet last night rocking all black Philipp Plein ensembles.

Teyana went for a sleek look in a $1,655 ‘Elegance’ tuxedo velvet blazer by the brand with silk lapels and she teamed it with Philipp’s $1,320 ‘Even if’ flare trousers. The velvet pants skimmed the ground and was designed with a long silver zipper along her legs. She beamed while showing off some skin underneath the classic blazer. Hot!

Iman complemented his lovely wife wearing a $985 ‘Gothic’ button-down adorned with crystals down the middle and ‘PLEIN’ bedazzled letters on the back. He added a bit of a dapper touch to the look with a $2,640 ‘Gothic P’ jacket with a ‘P’ embroidered on the chest of the wool coat. He completed his look with black jogger pants and spiked sneakers. These two look great!

What are your thoughts on their looks?