Fashion Bomb Beauty: 5 Bomb Nail Designs You Can Try Post Quarantine!

Happy Thursday bombshells and bombers! Let’s talk nail designs! Finding the perfect nail design is not always that easy. We all have the same questions running through our minds when it’s finally time to meet with our nail tech. What shape? What color? Something fun or something simple? Post quarantine we’re definitely going all out with the nails. Here are a few bomb nail designs we picked to help you slay!

Keep it cute and classy with these Louis Vuitton inspired nails !

Just Do it ! Step out of your normal comfort zone and try these rainbow Nike inspired nails that will look great during the summer time.

@ bohomoon

This moon&stars inspired design is creative and bomb !

Pretty in pink ! Be extra glamorous with this nail design..

If you want to feel like royalty, slay with this royalty inspired design !

That does it! Which look is your fave? What would you try post Quarantine?

