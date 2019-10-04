Fantasia: She’s Fancy Uh!? In a Polka Dot Bustier, Matching Skirt and Hip Houndstooth Overcoat

We’re just a few weeks away from Convos with Claire in D.C. on October 26! Make sure you RSVP now and get your tickets at http://CWCDMV.EVENTBRITE.com/. You don’t want to miss it! We are impressed with and excited about the style inspiration received thus far for our themed event of polka dots and stripes!

Today’s Bomb Outfit of the Day goes to Fantasia, setting the tone for our upcoming festivities. She is a true RnB fashion Diva and musical Queen outright. The Grammy and multi Naacp Image award wining singer is stunning in a precious polka dot bustier and matching skirt by Harry Halim and prodigious Houndstooth coat by Malan Breton. The final touch to her ensemble included Christian Louboutin heels paired with designed embellished socks.

What do you think of her style?! Fashion Bombers and Bomshells love it! Show us your style inspiration, tag us in your photos wearing your best polka dots or stripes using #fashiombombdaily, at a chance for us to feature your look!