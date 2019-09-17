Fall 2019 Style Inspiration: Monochrome Pink Leather with Balenciaga and House of CB by @StyledByJovon

Monochrome looks are always on trend. Get the look above with a $105 House of CB Vegan Leather Bodysuit and $105 Matching Skirt:
Accessorize with these splurge worthy pieces below:
What say you?
Would you wear it?
Set created by @StyledByJovon
Monochrome looks are always on trend. Get the look above with a $105 House of CB Vegan Leather Bodysuit and $105 Matching Skirt:
Accessorize with these splurge worthy pieces below:
What say you?
Would you wear it?
Set created by @StyledByJovon
Input your search keywords and press Enter.