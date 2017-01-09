Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 9th, 2017

Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 9th, 2017
Beauty Ruth Negga was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.
Beauty Ruth Negga was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Younger actress Hillary Duff flaunted toned legs in a casual 'fit while out in Studio City.
Younger actress Hillary Duff flaunted toned legs in a casual 'fit while out in Studio City.

Jaime King looked pretty in pastels at The Art of Elysium in Los Angeles.
Jaime King looked pretty in pastels at The Art of Elysium in Los Angeles.

Father-son duo David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham looked handsome during London Fashion Week.
Father-son duo David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham looked handsome during London Fashion Week.

Cristiano Ronaldo posed alongside his girlfriend and son at The Best FIFA Football Awards.
Cristiano Ronaldo posed alongside his girlfriend and son at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Model Chanel Iman skewed stunning in silver slip dress for a night out in Hollywood.
Model Chanel Iman skewed stunning in silver slip dress for a night out in Hollywood.

Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

