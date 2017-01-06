Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 6th, 2017 View Gallery 7 Photos × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 6th, 2017 Mahershala Ali skewed dapper at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 6th, 2017 Hayden Panettiere worked a black and white checkered dress while entering The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 6th, 2017 Nick Jonas struck a pose on the red carpet while attending AT&T's 2017 Winter TCA Presentation in Pasadena. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 6th, 2017 Kate Beckinsale was airport ready as spied in JFK in NYC. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 6th, 2017 Just smile! Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan beamed as they arrived for dinner at Catch LA. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 6th, 2017 A newly engaged Serena Williams posed alongside her fiance Alexis Ohanian in New Zealand. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 6th, 2017 Ruby Rose was spotted at LAX airport, clad in a standout fuzzy coat. « Splurge: Kourtney Kardashian’s Bahamas La Perla Anchor Non-Wired-Swimsuit Splurge: Kourtney Kardashi.. .. Giselle Williams-Thomas Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.