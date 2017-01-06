Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 6th, 2017

Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 6th, 2017
Mahershala Ali skewed dapper at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City.
Mahershala Ali skewed dapper at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City.

Hayden Panettiere worked a black and white checkered dress while entering The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Hayden Panettiere worked a black and white checkered dress while entering The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Nick Jonas struck a pose on the red carpet while attending AT&T's 2017 Winter TCA Presentation in Pasadena.
Nick Jonas struck a pose on the red carpet while attending AT&T's 2017 Winter TCA Presentation in Pasadena.

Kate Beckinsale was airport ready as spied in JFK in NYC.
Kate Beckinsale was airport ready as spied in JFK in NYC.

Just smile! Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan beamed as they arrived for dinner at Catch LA.
Just smile! Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan beamed as they arrived for dinner at Catch LA.

A newly engaged Serena Williams posed alongside her fiance Alexis Ohanian in New Zealand.
A newly engaged Serena Williams posed alongside her fiance Alexis Ohanian in New Zealand.

Ruby Rose was spotted at LAX airport, clad in a standout fuzzy coat.
Ruby Rose was spotted at LAX airport, clad in a standout fuzzy coat.

