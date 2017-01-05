Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 5th, 2017

Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 5th, 2017
Reality tv star Kourtney Kardashian made it out and about in Los Angeles outfitted in an all black ensemble.
Actor Mark Wahlberg looked sharp as hie hit up the National Board of Review Gala in New York City.
Nicole Kidman skewed stylish in a beaded sweater and a sleek pair of black ankle wrap heels while out and about in NYC.
Sleek and chic! Kate Beckinsale posed perfectly for a pic at AOL's Build Speaker Series in New York City.
Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

