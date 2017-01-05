Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 5th, 2017 View Gallery 4 Photos × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 5th, 2017 Reality tv star Kourtney Kardashian made it out and about in Los Angeles outfitted in an all black ensemble. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 5th, 2017 Actor Mark Wahlberg looked sharp as hie hit up the National Board of Review Gala in New York City. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 5th, 2017 Nicole Kidman skewed stylish in a beaded sweater and a sleek pair of black ankle wrap heels while out and about in NYC. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 5th, 2017 Sleek and chic! Kate Beckinsale posed perfectly for a pic at AOL's Build Speaker Series in New York City. « Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Gucci Mane Throwback Thursdays #TBT: .. Splurge: Hailey Baldwin’s LA Lakers Game Marcelo Burlon County of Milan ‘Torrismo’ Velvet Bomber Jacket and Matching Velvet ‘Mocha’ Trousers » Splurge: Hailey Baldwin's .. Giselle Williams-Thomas Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.