Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 4th, 2017
The ever stunning Nicole Murphy kept it all the way fabulous at Craigs Restaurant.
Tia Mowry Hardrict beamed on the set of Hollywood Today Live.
Julianne Hough donned a chic look around New York City.
Model magic! Beauty Naomi Campbell rocked a white fur coat during an outing in Midtown, Manhattan.
Fashionista Olivia Palermo kept it chic while out and about in Brooklyn, NYC.
Mariah Carey went for neutrals in NYC, clad in a Gucci turtleneck poncho.
Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

