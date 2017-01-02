Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 2nd, 2017

Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 2nd, 2017
View Gallery
4 Photos
Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Doutzen Kroes flaunted her model physique on the beach in Miami.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 2nd, 2017
Doutzen Kroes flaunted her model physique on the beach in Miami.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Model Ashley Stewart beamed alongside her husband while in Seychelles.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 2nd, 2017
Model Ashley Stewart beamed alongside her husband while in Seychelles.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Keke Palmer kept it cute with friends in Miami for the New Year.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 2nd, 2017
Keke Palmer kept it cute with friends in Miami for the New Year.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
La La Land star Ryan Gosling looked quite dapper during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, California.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 2nd, 2017
La La Land star Ryan Gosling looked quite dapper during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, California.

Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Naomi Campbell wore a see through black dress and Azzedine Alaia sandals to a pre-BAFTA and EE Rising Star Party in LondonFabulous Looks Of The Day: February 2nd, 2015 Keke Palmer blessed the red carpet of the Brotherly Love premiere in Atlanta. GorgeousFabulous Looks Of The Day: April 8th, 2015 Gigi Hadid worked a chic cut out jumpsuit while on the set of a commercial in NYC. Werk!Fabulous Looks Of The Day: May 11th, 2015 Kim Kardashian West, North West, and Kanye West all donned Balmain for lunch at Cipriani in Soho.Fabulous Looks Of The Day: Weekend Edition July 4th – 5th, 2015 Rita Ora posed in an edgy ensemble while at Kiss FM Studios in LondonFabulous Looks Of The Day: September 4th, 2015
YARPP

  • Instagram

    • Shares