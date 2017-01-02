Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 2nd, 2017 View Gallery 4 Photos × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 2nd, 2017 Doutzen Kroes flaunted her model physique on the beach in Miami. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 2nd, 2017 Model Ashley Stewart beamed alongside her husband while in Seychelles. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 2nd, 2017 Keke Palmer kept it cute with friends in Miami for the New Year. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 2nd, 2017 La La Land star Ryan Gosling looked quite dapper during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, California. « Beauty News: Gwen Stefani Is Revlon’s Newest Global Ambassador Beauty News: Gwen Stefani .. Splurge: Jasmine Tookes’s Instagram $515 Stone Cold Fox White Moss Gown » Splurge: Jasmine Tookes's .. Giselle Williams-Thomas Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.