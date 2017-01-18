Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 18th, 2017 View Gallery 3 Photos × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 18th, 2017 Gigi Hadid made the streets her runway while out and about in NYC. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 18th, 2017 Jennifer Lopez stepped out in Los Angeles in a long fur vest.. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 18th, 2017 Viola Davis got glam at the AOL build series in a cinnabar velvet tuxedo blazer and trousers from Michael Michael Kors. « Splurge: Kylie Jenner’s New York Dinner Isabel Marant ‘Anders’ Knot Mini Skirt Splurge: Kylie Jenner's Ne.. Bomb Product of the Day: Kate Spade’s Whimsies FUN Clutch » Bomb Product of the Day: K.. Giselle Williams-Thomas Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.