Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 18th, 2017

Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 18th, 2017
View Gallery
3 Photos
Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Gigi Hadid made the streets her runway while out and about in NYC.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 18th, 2017
Gigi Hadid made the streets her runway while out and about in NYC.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in Los Angeles in a long fur vest..
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 18th, 2017
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in Los Angeles in a long fur vest..

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Viola Davis got glam at the AOL build series in a cinnabar velvet tuxedo blazer and trousers from Michael Michael Kors.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 18th, 2017
Viola Davis got glam at the AOL build series in a cinnabar velvet tuxedo blazer and trousers from Michael Michael Kors.

Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Young model Romero Beckham posed alongside his fashionable parents David and Victoria Beckham and his employer Christopher Bailey, the CEO of Burberry.Fabulous Looks Of The Day: November 4th, 2014 Draya Michele looked radiant at the 4Moms Car Seat launch in Los Angeles.Fabulous Looks Of The Day: August 5th, 2016 Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were spied snapping pics while wearing white during their vacation in Portofino Italy.Fabulous Looks Of The Day: September 5th, 2016 It's Usher baby! The entertainer kept it sleek in Chanel during Paris Fashion Week.Fabulous Looks Of The Day: October 4th, 2016 hailee-steinfeld-made-a-stunning-entrance-as-she-stopped-by-the-tonight-show-starring-jimmy-fallon-in-nycFabulous Looks Of The Day: December 12th, 2016

  • Instagram

    • Shares