Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 17th, 2017

Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 17th, 2017
View Gallery
5 Photos
Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Lovebirds Val Chmerkowskty and Amber Rose were seen hand in hand while heading to the Knicks game in New York City.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 17th, 2017
Lovebirds Val Chmerkowskty and Amber Rose were seen hand in hand while heading to the Knicks game in New York City.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Cute couple Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart laughed it up at the Clippers game in Los Angeles.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 17th, 2017
Cute couple Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart laughed it up at the Clippers game in Los Angeles.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Style maven Kim Kardashian was drapped in a black fur coat while out and about in The Big Apple.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 17th, 2017
Style maven Kim Kardashian was drapped in a black fur coat while out and about in The Big Apple.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Casual chic! Model Kate Upton was airport ready as she arrived at LAX in Los Angeles.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 17th, 2017
Casual chic! Model Kate Upton was airport ready as she arrived at LAX in Los Angeles.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Rapper Future donned a Giorgio Armani jacket at the brand's Winter 2017-2018 Runway show during Milan Fashion Week.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: January 17th, 2017
Rapper Future donned a Giorgio Armani jacket at the brand's Winter 2017-2018 Runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Kim-Kardashian-Wears-All-White-in-PragueFabulous Looks Of The Day: Weekend Edition May 31st – June 1st, 2014 Amber Rose looking very Rock N Roll at 1 OakFabulous Looks Of The Day: Weekend Edition June 28th – 29th, 2014 Rihanna shows off her pink hair at Giorgio BaldiFabulous Looks Of The Day: May 19th, 2014 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West head to the Chateau de Versailles to start off their wedding weekendFabulous Looks Of The Day: May 23rd, 2014 Sisters-Kim-Kardashian-and-Kendall-Jenner-were-spotted-strolling-in-SoHo-NYC.Fabulous Looks Of The Day: September 9th, 2015

  • Instagram

    • Shares