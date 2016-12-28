Fabulous Looks Of The Day: December 28th, 2016

Fabulous Looks Of The Day: December 28th, 2016
View Gallery
3 Photos
Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Larsa Pippen flaunted her curves in a one piece swimsuit in Miami.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: December 28th, 2016
Larsa Pippen flaunted her curves in a one piece swimsuit in Miami.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Quantico style star Priyanka Chopra looked pretty in a green dress and denim jacket at a party in Mumbai India.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: December 28th, 2016
Quantico style star Priyanka Chopra looked pretty in a green dress and denim jacket at a party in Mumbai India.

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
Beauty Bella Thorne was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles.
Fabulous Looks Of The Day: December 28th, 2016
Beauty Bella Thorne was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles.

Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Come through! Serena Williams looked perfect in black and white while on her way to the Fendi Sprint 2017 fashion show in Milan.Fabulous Looks Of The Day: September 22nd, 2016 iman-shumpert-snapped-a-sharp-pic-of-his-wife-teyana-taylor-while-at-the-white-houseFabulous Looks Of The Day: November 11th, 2016 White hot! Debra Messing attended the 2016 Ace Awards in a gorgeous white dress accessorized with Jennifer Fisher jewels.Fabulous Looks Of The Day: August 3rd, 2016 Miguel and Kelly Rowland flanked Usher as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Good times.Fabulous Looks Of The Day: September 7th, 2016 Jourdan Dunn left Libertine nightclub outfitted in a black two piece ensemble. Hot!Fabulous Looks Of The Day: September 19th, 2016
YARPP

  • Instagram

    • Shares