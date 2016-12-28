Fabulous Looks Of The Day: December 28th, 2016 View Gallery 3 Photos × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: December 28th, 2016 Larsa Pippen flaunted her curves in a one piece swimsuit in Miami. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: December 28th, 2016 Quantico style star Priyanka Chopra looked pretty in a green dress and denim jacket at a party in Mumbai India. × Close Fabulous Looks Of The Day: December 28th, 2016 Beauty Bella Thorne was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles. « Who Wore it Better? Demi Lovato vs. Kris Jenner vs. Khloe Kardashian in Balmain Black and Gold Sequin Mini Dress Who Wore it Better? Demi L.. Steal: Keke Palmer’s Rae Sremmurd Birthday Party $80 Made Gold Eats White Oversized Long Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt » Steal: Keke Palmer's Rae S.. Giselle Williams-Thomas Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.