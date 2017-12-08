The Fab List: 10 Scintillating Holiday Party Dresses You Can Shop Now!

‘Tis the season for eggnog, caroling, soirees, and fancy dresses! There are a lot of things people look forward to when the holidays roll around, but for fashion addicts there is only one thing we are truly concerned about — what we will wear to all of the parties! If you haven’t found that perfect dress for your Christmas event or New Year’s Eve party, we have 10 below that just may tickle your fashionable fancy. Let’s get into them!

1. ASOS Edition Drop Waist All Over Sequin Midi Dress, $237

Sequins and holiday parties go together like peanut butter and jelly. If all else fails, a sequinned dress is a safe party look that will never go out of style.

2. Dress The Population Charlie Sequin Jumpsuit, $298

Okay we know we said dresses, but you cannot pass up this groovy jumpsuit! Give your holiday attire a 70’s flair with this cute look. Throw a faux fur over your shoulders and dance the night away!

3. Belair Red Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress, $115

Wear this beautiful dress only if you’re prepared to be the talk of the party. Nothing says happy holidays in a more fashionable way than a red dress; especially a dramatic, red dress.

4. Gucci Embroidered Sequin Tulle Dress, $4,500

Gucci anyone? Your office party isn’t ready for you to steal the show in this artsy number. This is the ultimate LBD (little black dress) with a twist!

5. Misa Los Angeles Madeleine Dress, $304

Velvet is definitely a yes for your holiday party. While so many people will be donning the color red for holiday events, make a different statement with green and add some red pumps to stay in the Christmas spirit.

6. Diane von Furstenberg Sequined Tulle Midi Dress, $1,700

Spice your holiday night life up in this beautiful sequin dress. Your presence will definitely be a present in this ensemble.

7. Rachel Zoe Marlene Cold-Shoulder Gold Metallic Jacquard Gown, $595

Going for the regal look at your holiday party? Well look no further than this metallic gold gown. You will definitely shine throughout the entire night in this vintage-inspired look.

8. Fashionnova Red Latex Dress, $31.98

Tired of the usual sequinned look for the holidays? If so, make a bold statement in this red, latex dress. Once you step on the scene in this look, the party will never be the same.

9. Zara’s Fringed Jumpsuit, $89.90

Shimmy the night away in this retro jumpsuit by Zara. If you’re the type that prances on the dance floor all night and dresses only slow you down, then this look is for you!

10. Chic and Curvy Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Bodycon Dress, $75

Skip out on the usual red and green holiday hues and rock this popping mustard dress for your event. Spice it up with some red heels and call it a fashionable night!

There you have it, 10 dresses for your holiday party needs. Which dress is your favorite?