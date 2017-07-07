Summer 2017 Shopping: 10 Celebrity Approved Sunglasses (Taraji P. Henson in Fendi, Jennifer Williams in Aldo, Monica Brown in Gucci, and more!)

Summer time brings about fun parties, vacations, and of course plenty of sun. Not only do you need to be fashionably equipped for the seasonal festivities, you also need to be stylishly prepared to protect your eyes from the harsh rays! Just in case your sunglasses game isn’t up to par, we’ve got 10 celebrity-approved pairs of shades that will shield your eyes from the sun and have you looking bomb at the same time!



Let’s kick the list off below!

1. Fendi Can Eye Studded Oversized Square Sunglasses, $570





How hot are these $570 Fendi Crystal-Trim shades Taraji P is rocking? With these bad boys all you need is a simple outfit, and you’re good to go.

2. Aldo Thellan Sunglasses, $16





What better way to block the sun (and shade) than with these $16 Aldo Thellan futuristic sunnies worn by reality star Jennifer Williams?! And at that price, you’ll have absolutely zero buyer’s remorse.

3. Saint Laurent Classic 11 Rainbow Sunglasses, $380





Add a little color to your classic aviator like Heidi Klum did with these $380 Saint Laurent Classic 11 Rainbow Sunglasses. Throw these on to pump up any casual look.

4. Gucci Oversized round-frame glittered Acetate Sunglasses, $540





You can’t go wrong with a pair of fly $540 Gucci shades like the ones worn by lovely Monica Brown. Throw some popping lipstick on and a pair of cool sneakers and all eyes will be on you!

5. Adam Selman x Le Specs The Last Lolita Sunglasses, $77





How stylish are these cat-eye $77 Lolita shades worn by Gigi Hadid? These vintage style frames will go well with your most sleek look.

6. Smoke x Mirros Geo VII Sunglasses, $350





You always need a pair of black shades in your eye wear stash. The $350 Geo VIII sunnies worn by Bella Hadid below will be perfect for those laid back style days.

7. Dior So Real Pop Monochromatic Sunglasses, $450





If Rihanna sports them, then chances are they’re chic! For a vintage feel, choose these $450 Dior So Real Pop Monochromatic sunglasses.

8. Fendi Eyeline Mitered Shield Sunglasses, $520





Evelyn Lozada’s sunglasses game is always on point! She showed off a strappy swimsuit while on vacay, along with a pair of popping Fendi Eyeline Mitered Shield Sunglasses. Slay!

9. Chanel Shield Sunglasses, $470





She gets it from her momma! Shaniece Hairston’s sunglasses game is as strong as her mom’s. Her Chanel sunglasses are definitely drool worthy! Get yours at Chanel.com.

10. Porsche Design Sunglasses, $500





Splurge on these classic frames with interchangeable lenses. Frames and lenses come in a myriad of colors for endless options! Get yours here.

Which pair can you see yourself rocking?