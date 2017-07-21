The Fab List: 15+ Fashion Bombshells You Should Follow on Instagram

Have you taken inventory of your “Following” list on Instagram lately? If you have and none of these fashion baddies below are included on that list then you need to do some unfollowing and following!

Fashion wit doesn’t always come easy even to the most stylish person. Sometimes you need guidance from other fashionable creatives in order to piece together that perfect look. Just in case you don’t know where to pull that inspiration from on those challenging “I have nothing to wear” days, we’ve got you covered!

Below are 15+ Fashion Bombshells that you should add to your Instagram following list for total fashion motivation. Let’s get into it!

1.Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard

If sophistication is your style mood then Ranti @rantiinreview is your girl! Visit her IG page or www.ranti-in-review.blogspot.com for classy, high end looks and even decor inspiration.

2. Gabi Gregg

Gabi @gabifresh always gives us a funky, minimalist vibe when it comes to fashion. Plus she has her own swimsuit line that would totally catch all the attention at your next pool party. Visit her IG page or www.gabifresh.com to see more of her looks.

3. Sonique Saturday

If you live on the edge in the fashion world then Sonique @soniquesaturday is your girl. Her eclectic style has range and will give you plenty of ideas. She also has a graphic purse line that will have you spending your coins for sure. Check her IG page out or visit her blog at www.soniquesaturday.com.

4. Kyrzada Rodriguez

Sometimes you want to rock a simple look in a statement-making way. If that’s your route then Kyrzada @kyrzada_ will be your perfect style guide. She transforms any look into a fabulous ensemble. Visit her IG page or her blog at www.kyrzada.com for more of her looks.

5. Miss Enocha

If you’re not afraid to take fashion risks then your style guide is the modish Miss Enocha @missenocha. From recreating fashion pieces with her DIY projects to singing her own tunes, this diva does it all. Check her IG page or visit her blog at www.locksandtrinketts.com.

6. Jenine Howard

Love taking the trends and remixing them to fit your style? Then Jenine @jeninehoward is your style inspiration! Visit her IG Page to see how she takes the latest styles and make them her own.

7. Samantha Mariko

If street style is your fashion aim then you have to check Samantha @samanthamariko out! From distressed denim to mixing prints and loud colors, Samantha has conquered it. Check her IG page out or visit her blog www.samanthamariko.com for “outfit of the day” encouragement.

8. The Glamannequin

Is classy with a hint of sexiness your style vibe? If so, @theglamannequin can show you all you need to know. Visit her IG page for her latest fashion pics. They will definitely have you buying all of her looks!

9. Micah Gianneli

Calling all Bad and Boujee fashion lovers! This one is for you! Micah Gianneli @micahgianneli rocks all of the hottest labels with a street style twist. Visit her IG page to swoon over all of her couture looks.

10. Triena Deniese

If you are unsure about how to accent those curves then take a page out of Triena’s @trienadeniese style book! She simply shows the world through fashion that the curvier you are, the better! Check out her IG page or visit her blog www.circa88.com for curvy inspiration.

11. LaShoundra Young – @youngatstyle

12. Beverly Beal – @lifeinbeverlyheels

13. Ann Wynn – @ann.wynn

14. Ashley Dunn – @iamashleydunn

15. Ken – @siddyinthesity

16. Blake Vond – @blakevond

17. Taye Hansberry – @tayehansberry

18. Roni M. – @styleandpoise

19. Sunita – @sunitav_

20. Titilola – @titispassion