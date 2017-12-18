The Fab List: 10 Fashionable Tots You Should Follow On Instagram

Oh so you think you know fashion huh? Well think again! When it comes to slaying these days, the babies are showing up and showing out! From Gucci looks to oversized faux furs, these children are giving the ‘Gram life! For a dose of some funky style and a load of cuteness, check out the 10 fashionable tots you should be stalking on social media below! Warning: If you love kids, your ovaries may jump up and down when viewing these little cute creatures.

Coco can’t be stop with her tomboy chic looks and vintage swag. This little diva dresses better than half the adults I know….including me!

2. Riley

If kidnapping wasn’t illegal I would have abducted this tot months ago! How can someone 3ft tall make oversize look so faddish? I would not be surprised if Riley is the editor of some fashion magazine in 2050.

3. North West

Okay so North West may not have an official Instagram page, but we couldn’t make a list of fashionable kids without including the fur donning princess, right? When it comes to fashion, North has been there and done that. An elaborate coat, a slip dress, or some unreleased Yeezy’s is nothing to this lad. Her minimal yet funky style is always on point. Who owns a freaking Tupac t-shirt dress before the age of 19?? North does.

4. Iman Shumpert

Taking a page out of her mother’s (Teyanna Taylor) style book, Baby Junie always brings it when she steps on the scene. Depending on her mood when she wakes up, you can either catch her in a blue jean coat lined with faux fur or some Dr Martens and a velvet t-shirt. Side note – I just purchased my first pair of Dr Martens, and I’m grown with bills.

5. Asahd Khaled

The little fellow above was royalty as soon as he came out of his mother’s womb. I wouldn’t be surprised if he left the hospital in Gucci slippers and a robe to match. The clothes Asahd wears can definitely be seen on any grown man. Animal print onesies have no place in this tot’s closet.

6. Laiyah Brown

Train up a child in the way she should go – fashionably. Laiyah always keeps a big smile on her face and designer wear on her body. Although she can stand on her own when it comes to taking a dope picture, my favorites are the ones she’s slaying in with her mother.

7. Zuri

Ever thought you’d be taking fashion tips from a kid? Me either. But I will definitely be taking some from Miss Zuri. Not only does she know how to rock a simple outfit in a jazzy way, she also knows how to pose in that outfit when taking pictures! I am so in love!

8. Blue Ivy

What’s an article on fashionable kids without including the daughter of the Queen? Miss Blue Ivy’s dresses cost more than my entire life! Although she sports big labels like Gucci, her attire is never over-the-top and is always age appropriate.

9. Ethan

Gentlemen, take a note out of Ethan’s style book. From pretty boy to avant garde to hip hop, his versatile fashion looks are on point.

10. Kaui

I’m sure Kaui is the topic of discussion at all the birthday parties and play dates. She’s the princess of mixing looks and topping them off with a messy bun. Too cute for words!

There you have it, 10 reasons why I need to elevate my style game. If you want to see more fashionable kids, follow our @fashionbombkids Instagram page. Which tot’s style is your favorite?