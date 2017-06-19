The Fab List: 10 Celeb Approved Workout Looks + Sporty Items You Can Shop Now!

Workout gear is a huge deal in the fashion realm these days. If you’re going to sweat, you might as well look trendy doing it, right? Some of us take pride in wearing the same old leggings to the gym each day, and if you are guilty of this crime – it’s time for a workout gear upgrade. Below are 10 workout looks that you can mimic from the most stylish celebrities. Also, we’ve picked out a few items that you can jump start your workout wardrobe with. Let’s get into it!

Make your workout gear style look a little sexy like Kendall Kardashian did. Get a revealing sports bra, some hip hugging leggins and you are set for the gym or even a day of shopping.

Adding a Letterman jacket to yoga pants and a colorful tank like Jourdan Dunn did above gives your workout look some edge.

Whether you are going to a cycling class or lunch, a cool tee, leggings, and fly tennis shoes will equip you. Take notes from Rihanna who looks comfy and super cute in her workout gear.

Rocking a sweatsuit like model Irina Shayk is a great idea for your workout look. You don’t have to find separate pieces to match. You can just throw it on and go!

An eye-catching sports bra like the one Chrissy Teigen wore above will add style to any workout look.

Wearing a pop color jacket over a crop sweatshirt and black tights like Gigi Hadid did will spice up your workout gear instantly.

Got an old sweatshirt? Cut the bottom off and rock it with some leggings and high top tennis like Bella Hadid did with this look. Add a statement purse to carry your gym belongings.

To jazz up any workout gear, add a pop color tennis shoe like Taylor Swift did. It will instantly update your workout look.

Leopard always works for gym wear. Get you a set like Vanessa Hudgens, and you will definitely be the most stylish one on the treadmill!

If you have to carry your life to the gym, why not tote it in a stylish bag? A statement bag like the one Victoria Beckham is carrying above will complete the plainest of workout looks!

Which is your workout gear style? Also, if you are in need of a workout gear update, shop the items below!