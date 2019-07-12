An Exclusive Look Into Sorella Boutique’s “Drop 4” Collection Releasing Today

The past two weeks at Sorella Boutique have been quite exciting with the announcement of a nationwide Ambassador program and the release of their highly-anticipated “Melrose Ave” collection. Now, Sorella plans to heat up the summer even more with their “Drop 4” collection which will be releasing today and going live at 11am PST!

The “Drop 4” collection features a dress, bodysuit, and jumpsuit in grey and camel with neon orange stitch detailing along with some new Girls tour goodies including cropped tees, sweatpants, baseball caps, and fanny packs. Sorella is making sure us ladies can be continue to be our fierce selves during this hot girl summer!

To add to the excitement, Fashion Bomb Daily has exclusives flicks from the “Drop 4” collection and let’s just say Sorella knows how to keep it hot! Peep the exclusives from the shoot below:

What pieces will you be copping?