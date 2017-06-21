Event Alert: Cocktails with Claire Dallas June 24th + Join Me for a Shoe Shopping Party at Christian Louboutin!

The Fashion Bomb train never stops!
After a successful Cocktails with Claire Houston, I am hot stepping over to Dallas for Cocktails with Claire Dallas on June 24th! Kenya Mills of K Mills collection has devised a stunning white affair and a panel full of Dallas’s finest.

Get your tickets at CocktailswithClaireDallas.Eventbrite.com.

The day prior, I will be having a shoe shopping party at the Christian Louboutin store in Dallas at 27 Highland Park Village.

10% of the proceeds will go to Claire Cares, my new charitable organization that seeks to give underrepresented designers the tools they need to survive and thrive in the industry! At any rate RSVP to Dallas.TX@US.ChristianLouboutin.com. Please note there is limited space available. Come ready to shop some of the season’s hottest heels!
I hope to see you Dallas Bombshells soon!
Smootches!

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

