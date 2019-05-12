Evelyn Lozada Sizzled Poolside In Her Fashion Nova Bathing Suit

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)
Reality star, Evelyn Lozada, stunned and sizzled while chilling poolside in a Fashion Nova swimsuit. She brought the heat and glam to pool at the same time in the “In The Deep” Swimsuit.
The “In The Deep” one-piece bathing suit is available Fashion Nova for $19.99. This sexy one-piece is complete with cross-over and mesh detailing which is sure to turn heads at the beach or pool. Love what you see? Be an absolute Bombshell in the “In The Deep” bathing suit and get yours here.