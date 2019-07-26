Evelyn Lozada Shows Off Perfect Ancestral Pride in her Tribal Print Halter Top Maxi Dress by Fashion Nova

TGIF Fashion Bombshells and Bombers! We at Fashion Bomb Daily are so proud to bring you the best up to date clothing trends. Especially for your upcoming weekend adventures! We have the style scoop for the rest of your summer and beyond! Just go to http://www.fashionbombdaily.com to stay in the know.

Today we highlight the fun and fantastic frenzy in tribal prints. The blockbuster, record breaking movie “Black Panther” really took the style movement “For the Culture” to another level. African pride and prints were seen on everyone, young and old. Now with “The Lion King” new in theaters, dashikis and “Stay Woke” fashion remains in the forefront as wardrobe must haves.

Fashion Nova is such a terrific brand when it comes to available style for what to wear now. Evelyn Ladoza recently wore the perfect tribal print maxi dress from their summer line and proudly displayed her Puerto Rican heritage on her Instagram page with the caption “Island Gal.”

Get the look now at this link https://www.fashionnova.com/products/bayou-babe-halter-maxi-dress-orange-combo you can also search the “Bayou Babe Halter Maxi Dress Orange Combo.” It’s a great price of just $59.99, pair this cute little number with clear heels or simple flats like jeweled sandals or flipflops. Search other maxi dresses and more now at http://www.fashionnova.com.



SHARE