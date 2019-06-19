Evelyn Lozada Catches The Golden Hour In Her Fashion Nova Set!

The beautiful Evelyn Lozada is always slaying in every fit she presents! Whether its casual street style or a night out, she knows how to heat things up in her style. Evelyn was catching the golden hour recently in a Fashion Nova set which perfectly complimented the sunset vibes and her golden skin.
Evelyn Lozada was rocking the “Pleating Heart” Multicolor Skirt Set from Fashion Nova, available for $79.99. The set features a pleated pink halter top along with a pleated color-blocked maxi skirt in pink, cream, peach, and mustard yellow. It is a lightweight chiffon, which contributes to its flows nature. This skirt is such a summer must-have as it can be worn on multiple occasions like BBQs or brunch with your girls. Love what you see? You can make this set yours simply by clicking here.