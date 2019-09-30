Erica Mena Shows Off Her Travel Style in a Fashion Nova Set

Erica Mena kept it cozy while traveling in a snake print Fashion Nova sweater set! We’ve got deets on how to achieve this comfy, chic look:
Erica Mena was rocking Fashion Nova’s Lose Touch Sweater Set which is available for $49.99! The set features a pullover and jogger in a trendy black and white snake print. Fashion Nova describes the set as stretchy in addition to the warming knit quality, further adding to its comfort.
Are you traveling soon and in need of a cute airport fit? Then, you need this set in your life. It be purchased here!