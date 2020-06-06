Enter the JumpMan Official REALLY Contest To Win 1 or 2 Pairs of Retro Jordans + Check out the JumpMan Mixtape on Soundcloud!

JumpMan wants you to post a video explaining why you really want some retro Jordans and what the history of the shoes means to you!

JumpMan was named Jordan by his father because he saw GREATNESS in his child and future talented artist. Tell us why the Air Jordan brand is important to YOU and your community. Tag @iamjumpmanofficial and hashtag #REALLY along with a video explanation why on @instagram or @twitter.



You will be entered to win 1 of 2 pairs of Retro Jordans. There will be a 1st and 2nd place prize.

Winners will be drawn 23 days from the 25th of May on Wednesday June 17, 2020 @ 9pm CST on @iamJumpManOfficials IG Live!

While you’re getting your video together, listen to the Jumpman Mixtap on Soundcloud here.

It has a chill sound and features songs by up and coming artists. It’s Fashion Bomb Approved!



This post is Sponsored by iamJumpManOfficial

Images: @sneakerpixx