Emma Stone’s Award Season Looks

Emma Stone has great taste — on and off-screen. Whether she is working the red carpet, winning an Oscar, or announcing her engagement via Instagram, she continues to show off her distinctive personal style. Prime example: she’s rocking one of the most unique engagement rings around. But there is nothing she does better than an award-winning look at the biggest shows of the season. Read on to examine some of her best.

Stone wowed everybody at the 2019 Producers Guild Awards in this butter yellow gown and unique gold choker necklace. She serves as the face of Louis Vuitton, so it’s no surprise she chose to rock a custom-made dress from the luxury French fashion house. With the long sleeves, knot detailing, and leg slit, this dress really sets her apart from the rest of the attendees. She paired the dress with an edgy asymmetrical updo and bronze glowy makeup.

Emma Stone is no stranger to the fact that nude pink looks amazing against her copper locks. For the 2019 Golden Globes, Stone stepped out in a pale pink and silver beaded dress by Louis Vuitton for the red carpet. The dress, comprised of 63,000 twisted glass tubes, took over 800 hours to make. The beads were draped in a way that resembled fish scales. She completed the look with soft makeup, loose waves, and a cylinder bag — plus a bow nodding to the Times Up movement.

While Emma Stone is often seen rocking Louis Vuitton — after all, she is the face of the brand — the dress she debuted at the 2019 Annual Academy Awards was nothing like we’ve ever seen from her. She stole the show in this rich and shimmery chocolate brown Louis Vuitton gown. Stone kept the rest of the look simple, styling her chestnut brown hair in a slicked-back updo and her jewelry to a minimum.

We are seeing stars from this look Stone wore at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. She donned an embellished nude Valentino gown that was covered in metallic stars. The look was styled by Petra Flannery and completed with a platinum and diamond lariat necklace from Tiffany & Co. The feminine yet quirky label finished the dress off with a dramatic back. Stone continues to surprise on the red carpet while still keeping things elegant and understated.

Emma Stone rivaled a black pearl at the Met Gala with this sparkly jumpsuit by none other than Louis Vuitton. While we often see Stone wearing impeccable gowns by the French luxury house, this edgy look feels different. From the geometric belt to the padded shoulders to the blue and magenta makeup look, we are seeing tons of ‘80s inspiration. She completed the ensemble with natural waves, copper metallic pumps, and pearl drop earrings.

Year after year, Emma Stone continues to kill it on the red carpet. From daring colors to embellished ball gowns to metallic jumpsuits, which look was your favorite?

