Emily B Was a Beaming Goddess in This All White Look From Fashion Nova!

Emily B surely knows how to keep her Instagram followers on their toes with her impeccable style! She is regular wearer of Fashion Nova and she recently rocked a bomb all white look from the immensely popular online store.

Emily B went for a night out in Fashion Nova’s white Don’t Slip Away Maxi Dress paired with their white High Waisted Skinnies! Altogether, her look was under $70 as the maxi dress was $44.99 and the skinny jeans were $24.99. What a steal! She paired the look with some crystal embellished heels and a golden choker to truly set the look off.

Be the Belle of the night and secure this look for your next special occasion!

