Emily B. Shows us her Perfect Fashion Sense in Yellow Flowy Jogger Pants by Fashion Nova

Joggers are definitely a fashion craze! How do you like to wear them? They can be worn in so many ways, with heels plus cropped tops, tee shirts & sneakers and even flip flops to trendy furry slippers. Show us how you wear your joggers, tag us at #fashionbombdaily, you may be featured! Also go to http://www.fashionbombdaily.com to stay up to date on how to wear other latest styles and trends!
Emily B., one of our fashion favorites put her style talents on display for us, once again wearing a cute pair of yellow joggers by Fashion Nova. The stylist and wife of Hiphop Star Fabolous wore a tan monogram fitted http://www.gucci.com baseball cap, and a simple white tee with a tan cropped bomber jacket to match. To complete her look, she wore clear heels and door knocker earrings for a dressed down vibe. What do you think of her ensemble!? We say she slayed it! Find her look and others on http://www.fashionnova.com.