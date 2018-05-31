Emily B Masters High-Low Fashion in a Fashion Nova Top, H&M Shorts, Balenciaga Boots, and More!

Emily B recently struck a pose for the ‘Gram in a bomb high-low fashion ensemble. She rocked a $30 longline Fashion Nova blouse and $20 denim H&M shorts. Yup, only $50! She slipped on designer accessories including $1,690 Balenciaga ‘Knife Over-The-Knee’ boots and she carried a $1,370 white logo JW Anderson bag. She’s got the high-low fashion formula down pact!

Emily added her own flair to the Fashion Nova ‘Marybel’ top by tying the front at her waistline and ditching the waist belt that it comes with. She showed off a little skin and the waist tie brought attention to her curves in her H&M shorts. The denim cuff shorts are the perfect go-to for a summer outing. Feeling it? Get the top for a steal, here and the $20 shorts here.

She opted for thigh-high Balenciaga boots to complete her look. The $1,690 white over-the-knee boots hugged her thighs with a form-fitting style. They added the perfect touch of class to the look.

Emily completed her look holding a $1,370 JW Anderson white logo bag with a gold plated ‘JW’ brass. Bomb!

Hot! Or Hmm…?