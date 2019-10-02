Emily B. Looks Like a Star in Black and White Stripes: Jumpsuit by Fashion Nova

Happy Women Crush Wednesday Fashion Bomb Daily lovers! Today’s WCW goes to Emily B. She is a stylist, fashion guru and wife of rapper Fabolous. Definitely one of our favorite couture celebrity queens in fashion.

We spotted her rocking a timeless trend in most wardobes, black and white stripes. She found her amazing look from the one and only Fashion Nova brand. The look is perfection. Her oufit is perfect style inspiration for our upcoming Convos With Claire event in Washington, D.C. on October 26th. RSVP early at the link here http://CWCDMV.EVENTBRITE.com/. The fun and festive fall dress code is polka dots and stripes.

The jumpsuit she adorns is fitted to provide a flattering sophisticated silhouette. The look cannot be ignored. Shop the dope find now and these other cute looks on http://www.fashionnova.com.