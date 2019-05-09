Emily B Kept It Chic In Her Fashion Nova Bodysuit

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)
Bombshell Emily B posed chic and classy for the ‘gram in a body-hugging Fashion Nova bodysuit! She set the look off by pairing them with a pair of black pants, clear strap heels, and a leather jacket. Love what you see? You can get her look too!
Emily B is sporting the “What’s The Truth” Bodysuit from Fashion Nova which is currently on sale for $19.98. This plunging neck, open back bodysuit is perfect for a date night with your beau or a night out with your gals! Pair with a pair of black pants like Emily B or pair with a black mini skirt for a more sexy look.