Emily B. is a Beautiful Babe in Cobalt Blue Fashion Nova Matching Mesh Top and Skirt Set

Fashion Nova always has some of our favorite popular pieces for your wardrobe for all shapes and sizes! Check out diva and fashionista Emily B., also wife of rapper Fabolous.

She definitely caught our attention in a sexy yet classy cobalt blue matching mesh, long sleeve top and skirt set from http://www.fashionnova.com. She paired it with adorable open toe jeweled embleshed sandals and an eye catching choker. Her choice of long, flowy dark hair and complementing makeup took her look to the next level! Shop the look now and similar ones to step up your style game this season!