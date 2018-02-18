Editor’s Note: Black Panther, A Celebration of Style and African Pride

This morning I cracked open my laptop to find over 150 submissions from fabulous theater goers who took time and care to dress up to see the Black Panther movie.



Whether wearing dashikis, printed pieces, or all black, attendees were dressed to impress. It wasn’t just a regular outing: theater goers wanted to show adherence to a movement defined by unapologetic African Pride and black excellence.



Black Panther is the first Marvel movie with a primarily all black cast, and seeing film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira light up the big screen is nothing less than epic. Though fictional, the significance and importance of black men and women occupying main roles as superheroes in an international film cannot be denied.



Reader @ToniSchenk, who caught the flick with her husband and two sons, wrote, “Last time I dressed up for a movie was for [Sex and the City].”





Indeed. With so much division and political strife in our world, it’s beautiful that we can all come together to stand behind a movement, whose significance goes way deeper than the surface.



In these pictures, I see a yearning to feel apart of something. African pride. And the embrace of a regal lineage.



Our pride beams from our seams.



