Dreamdoll is Adorable in her Autumn Orange Tube Top and Matching Skirt Set by Fashion Nova

Fashion, oh how we love thee? Let us count the ways! Today’s highlight in style goes to our drop dead gorgeous diva, Dreamdoll. We love her amazing style risks. She always gets fashion right. Her inspirational look of the day, was an orange tube top and matching fitted skirt by the ever popular brand, Fashion Nova.
What do you think of her style choice? We love it! It’s simplistic, but bright and very stylish. Of course the orange hue is perfect for fall. It also accentuates your curves, however, the long length and stretchy material of the skirt keeps the look causal and classy. Dreamdoll polished the look with a cute mini Fendi monogram drawstring purse. Shop her look and more like it now on http://www.fashionnova.com.