Dream Doll is Pretty in Pink in her Fashion Nova Fuchsia Mesh “Limited Edition” Top

Happy Monday Fashion Lovers! We are starting our style week off with Fashion Nova! Dream Doll came through in a causal drip with a fuchsia pink long sleeve mesh top. It was adorned with the words “limited edition” showing off her unedited cute confidence and swag. Get her simplistic look now at http://www.fashionnova.com.
Pair it with dark colored fitted jeans for a night out with the girls or wear it with matching colored joggers to run errands during the day or just to grab a smoothie in style. Happy styling from http://www.fashionbombdaily.com!