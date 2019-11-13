Dream Doll Is Dressed to Impress in a Fitted Fashion Nova Black Velvet Zip-Up Jumpsuit

Happy Hump Day Fashion Kings & Queens! Today we “crown” Dream Doll as our style WCW. She always makes bold and stylish fashion statements. Here she is pictured above, all dolled up in a cute, eye catching black spandex zip up jumpsuit by Fashion Nova.
The material is velvet like, giving it major updated “Cat Girl” vibes. She wore adorable long blonde curls and girly makeup to accentuate and soften her overall look. What do you think? Would you wear it? This cute number also comes in plus sizes. Search for the “In Your Dreams Velvet Jumpsuit.” on Fashion Nova or just go to the link below. Get your looks for the season now like Dream Doll, go to https://www.fashionnova.com/products/in-your-dreams-velvet-jumpsuit-black.