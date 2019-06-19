Draya Michelle Kept It Sexy In Her Fashion Nova Lace Set

One thing about Draya Michelle is that she knows how to keep it sexy in whatever she wears. She regularly graces the ‘gram in a body hugging outfit, proudly showing off her slim yet curvy shape. She gave us yet another sexy look in her lace Fashion Nova set and we have deets on how to get her look!
The “Your Bed Or Mine” PJ set comes in a vibrant fuchsia color as a cropped camisole and short. For a steal of $24.99, this pajama set comes in a sultry satin fabric which makes it comfortable and lightweight for bed. This set also caters to our curvy Bombshells as sizes go up to a 4X. Go to bed and sleep stylishly in this bomb set, secure yours here.