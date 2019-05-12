Draya Michelle Gave Us Effortless Slay In Her Fashion Nova Dress

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)
Draya Michelle graced the ‘gram with yet another effortless slay in her Fashion Nova for a night out! She gave us chic street style in the Fashion Nova “Come My Strings Dress“.
The “Come Pull My Strings” Dress is available on FashionNova for a steal of $34.99! The satin dress features ruched drawstrings which allows the dress to be shortened or elongated for a mini or maxi style. It is also complete with spaghetti straps and cowl neck detailing as chic touches. Other color choices include black, lime, and taupe.
Would you cop or drop, Bombshells?