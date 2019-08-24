One of our favorite Mega Bombshells Draya Michele never disappoints. And it’s mainly due to the fact that she’s not afraid to take it there with any look, even if it’s casual for a chill day. We’re feeling the edgy vibe of jeans shorts with the monogram booties that really made her Fashion Nova ‘I Want it All’ Bodysuit pop! — Available only in Nude, for your convenience the bodysuit has a thong bottom, and snap closure with a crew neck. It also has a soft material of polyester and spandex to keep neon piping details in tact. It only cost you $30, Bombshells. Find it here!
Draya Michele Stunted in This Neon and Mesh Fashion Nova Top
