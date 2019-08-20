Draya Michele Slayed in this White Fashion Nova Mini Dress

If ever Mega Bombshell Draya Michelle admits to being ‘Clueless’ as to how she manages to leave us speechless, we’d have to refer back to this look of hers in this Fashion Nova Dress. Because otherwise she’s totally buggin’!
Fashion Nova’s ‘90s Chic’ Mini Dress in White definitely reminds us of the throwback style of Cher Horowitz, with a dash of modern day sensuality! This fresh look of white, with its modish accents of feathers, edged up such a pristine look Draya has, and she still manages to make this look daring. Perfect for a night out when you aim to turn a couple of heads, and have more than a few gawk at you, this dress will serve its purpose. For only $45, Bombshells, snag yours here!