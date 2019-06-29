Draya Michele is a Tempting Tigress in her Fashion Nova Animal Print, One Piece, Cut Out Swim Suit

Summer is here and it’s already a scorcher around the globe. Temperatures in Europe were recently in the plus 100 degree range. Fashion Bomb Daily has the right styles just for our devoted readers to stay cool and fashionable for the season.

Take style heed from the swim suit guru/designer and chic “IT” girl, Draya Michele. We caught a glimpse of her sitting pretty, soaking up the sun, and relaxing in a pool sporting a Fashion Nova tiger print, cut out, one piece swimsuit by the oh so popular line. She complimented her fly look with red rimmed sunglasses. Shop her cute swimsuit and more at http://www.fashionnova.com.

Animal prints are classic wardrobe staples. A swimsuit in the pattern of cheetah, snake skin, or like Draya, in tiger print is a must. They never go out if style. You can also find other swim suit prints & similar versions at the http://www.fashionnova.com website.