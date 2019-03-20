Draya Michele is a Looker in this Flirty Fashion Nova Set

Like the total Bombshell she is, Draya Michele stunts for the ‘Gram in a set that fits perfectly for the sun. For the First Day of Spring, let’s celebrate it with her look that proves you can still look cool, keep cool and stay trendy! This ‘Sporty and Sassy’ short set she rocks with a pair of low-top Nike Air Force 1’s, blends cotton with spandex and is stretch knit, too. Like shown above, you can keep it sporty with some sneakers or dress it up with heels. Find it here for a steal of $30, Bombers!