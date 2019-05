Happy Sunday, folks!

As you settle into your weekends, we’d love to tell you about a new app you should know: Lit.

Lit features indie and classic novels from African-American authors. Indulge in everything from the Souls of Black Folk by W.E.B. Dubois to the Vampire in Roxbury by Paige Love-Rose.

Download the App for free today. Many titles are free or as low as $0.99 to download and indulge. Bonus: they even have audio books.

Download here .

What do you think?