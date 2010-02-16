Do I Smell a Trend? Red Eyeshadow/Eyeliner for Fall 2010

Recently, we spotted Rihanna at the 2009 American Music Awards rocking an edgy and daring red eyeliner look on her bottom lash line (shown above). Many makeup-nistas were out on a hung jury over whether or not this look was hot. Well it seems as if the so Hard singer was onto something because the look also popped up recently at both the Cushine Et Ochs and the Altuzarra Fall 2010 shows at NY Fashion Week.



Cushnie Et Ochs



Altazurra

While I think the look is hot, I also think it’s a look best rocked by one under 25 going to a party or whatever it is you young people do these days (meanwhile I’m 28). And that’s IF you can find a red eyeshadow that doesn’t irritate your eyes. Much to the dismay of red lovers everywhere, the dye used to make red makeup causes a bad reaction to many. But if you’re so inclined to try the trend anyway, when picking a red that works for you, remember the darker your skin the deeper and brighter you can go. Lighter skin folks should watch out for deep blood reds unless you like the “I poked myself in the eye” look.

Reds to try: Make Up For Ever Eyeshadows in Scarlet 99 (matte red), Matte Cold Red 158, Dark Raspberry 58 (vibrant matte raspberry), Red Copper 61 (maroon shimmer), and Crimson 64 (matte cranberry); Sephora Colorful Mono Eyeshadow in Geisha Kiss 80 (matte brick red); Illamasqua Powder Eye Shadow in Angst (matte cranberry); MAC Eyeshadows in Red Brick Orange Red (Matte) or Passionate Real mid-tone red (Matte).

To do: 1. Keep the rest of your eye makeup simple. Apply a shadow primer like Urban Decay Primer Potion on your lids and then dust an eyeshadow similar to your skin color on the lid then use a color 2-3 shades lighter than that for your brow bone area. 2. Using a pencil brush like MAC #219, apply your red shadow carefully along the outer rim of your lower lash line. If you want to get a bit more edgy, line your upper lash line in red as well and then smudge it with a brush like MAC #239 or with a Q-tip to smoke it out. Clean up any fall out with makeup remover (or plain old baby oil) and a Q-tip. 3. Apply 2-3 coats of mascara and you’re done.



Now—would YOU rock this look? Tell me in the comments!

~Danielle