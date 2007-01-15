Did you Know? Malcolm Harris

“This event is not about one designer or a group of designers…This is truly a chance to show that we are not this self-consumed, superficial and/or elitist industry.”–Malcolm Harris in a Women’s Wear Daily article dated January 5th, 2007

Happy Dr. Martin Luther King Day!

A week or so ago, Women’s Wear Daily featured a short article on Malcolm Harris, designer of the line Mal Sirrah…





…and his DesignersforDarfur Benefit during fashion week next month.

To be honest, I hadn’t heard of Malcolm Harris before, but I was very impressed by his desire to contribute to such a worthy cause.

WWD reported:

“Chado Ralph Rucci, Zac Posen, Naeem Khan, Jeremy Scott, Sue Wong and Mary Ping are among the designers who have agreed to create an outfit that will be sent down the runway. Participants will make clothes in red, black, green or yellow, or any combination of those colors that are symbolic of Africa. Their creations will be auctioned online immediately after the event, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the nonprofit Save Darfur Coalition.”

Pretty amazing. Fashion is at its core quite superficial and materialistic. It’s refreshing to see designers putting their creativity towards helping others every once in a while.

Didn’t know about Malcolm Harris or his line? Take a look at his website here or watch this video…



Featuring his Spring 2007 collection.

If you want to learn more about how you can help with the conflict in Darfur, visit www.savedarfur.org.

